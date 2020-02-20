Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected back Friday
Brown (calf) is expected back in the lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown was held out of last Thursday's game against the Clippers before the break, but he's recovered from a bruised calf and was able to go through a full practice Thursday afternoon. Expect the Cal product to return to a starting lineup that will not feature Kemba Walker, who's been ruled out with a sore knee.
