Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report
Love (Achilles) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Love missed the final game prior to the All-Star break due to an Achilles injury, but he's good to go after getting more than a week to rest and recover. Across 46 games this season, the big man is averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.3 minutes.
