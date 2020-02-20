Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Off injury report

Love (Achilles) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Love missed the final game prior to the All-Star break due to an Achilles injury, but he's good to go after getting more than a week to rest and recover. Across 46 games this season, the big man is averaging 17.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.3 minutes.