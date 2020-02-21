Play

Brunson will come off the bench Friday against the Magic.

Brunson will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 31, with coach Rick Carlisle giving Seth Curry the nod in the backcourt. Across 40 appearances as a reserve, Brunson is averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.

