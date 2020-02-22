Beverley (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Beverley missed four straight games leading into the All Star Break due to a nagging groin injury. He was able to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend, so the Clippers are likely erring on the side of caution here. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Grizzlies.