Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday
Beverley (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley missed four straight games leading into the All Star Break due to a nagging groin injury. He was able to participate in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend, so the Clippers are likely erring on the side of caution here. His next chance to return will come Monday against the Grizzlies.
