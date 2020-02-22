Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Teases triple-double in win

Doncic scored a game-high 33 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over the Magic.

The second-year superstar posted a nearly identical line to his last performance before the All-Star break, swapping a couple boards for some defensive stats. Doncic appears fully recovered from his ankle injury, and he should remain a nightly triple-double threat down the stretch if he can stay healthy.