Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss
Vucevic scored 27 points (12-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to the Mavericks.
The double-double was his 28th of the season as he came roaring out of the All-Star break in style. Vucevic remains a rock-solid producer, averaging 21.4 points, 10.0 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals through eight games in February.
