Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in loss
Ayton scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 118-101 loss to the Raptors.
The second-year center looked 100 percent after missing the last two games before the All-Star break with a minor ankle injury. Ayton now has five double-doubles through six games in February, and 16 in 24 games on the season.
