Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win
Siakam scored a game-high 37 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-101 win over the Suns.
The 26-year-old came out of the break firing after making his first All-Star Game appearance. Siakam's double-double was his first since Jan. 22, while the blocks were his highest total since he swatted away four Jan. 18. He's still been plenty productive lately though, averaging 23.4 points, 7.9 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks through seven games in February.
