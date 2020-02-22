Craig played 16 minutes in Friday's 113-101 loss to the Thunder, providing three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound.

After a four-game run as a starting wing to close out the Nuggets' first-half schedule, Craig moved back to the bench Friday with Will Barton (knee) gaining clearance to return to action. Craig unsurprisingly saw his minutes fall as a result, and he could be in danger of seeing his playing time plunge further as Michael Porter (ankle) eases closer to full health. Porter returned from a six-game absence Friday and saw only eight minutes, but he'll likely be in line for more run once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror.