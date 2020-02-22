Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns to bench
Craig played 16 minutes in Friday's 113-101 loss to the Thunder, providing three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound.
After a four-game run as a starting wing to close out the Nuggets' first-half schedule, Craig moved back to the bench Friday with Will Barton (knee) gaining clearance to return to action. Craig unsurprisingly saw his minutes fall as a result, and he could be in danger of seeing his playing time plunge further as Michael Porter (ankle) eases closer to full health. Porter returned from a six-game absence Friday and saw only eight minutes, but he'll likely be in line for more run once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.