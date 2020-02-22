Porzingis will be held out of Saturday's game against Atlanta for rest purposes, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Porzingis will miss the second end of a back-to-back in order to rest. He hasn't played in both ends of any of the Mavericks' three back-to-backs since missing 10 games in January due to a knee injury. Look for him to be at full capacity for Monday's contest with Minnesota.