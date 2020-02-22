Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Saturday
Porzingis will be held out of Saturday's game against Atlanta for rest purposes, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Porzingis will miss the second end of a back-to-back in order to rest. He hasn't played in both ends of any of the Mavericks' three back-to-backs since missing 10 games in January due to a knee injury. Look for him to be at full capacity for Monday's contest with Minnesota.
