Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Doesn't practice Saturday

Oladipo (back) did not practice Saturday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo played just 25 minutes during Friday's 106-98 win over the Knicks, leaving early due to a sore back. The fact that he wasn't able to practice Saturday is discouraging in regards to his potential availability Sunday against the Raptors. More information on his status may arrive following that day's morning shootaround.