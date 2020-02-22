Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday
Davis is probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a bruised right calf, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Frank Vogel expects Davis to play, so, barring a surprise, we should see Davis out on the court for the second time since the All-Star break. He's double-doubled in each of his past five appearances, averaging 29.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 blocks and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes.
