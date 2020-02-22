Cavaliers' Larry Nance: Starting Saturday
Nance will start at power forward in place of Kevin Love (Achilles) against the Heat on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Nance has averaged 35.6 minutes per game in his seven starts thus far this season, well above his season average of 25.1 minutes. He scored a season-high 23 points in his most recent start in the final game before the All-Star break.
