Hornets' Robert Franks: Notches another double-double
Franks totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Santa Cruz.
Franks has now collected four consecutive double-doubles after producing one such performance through his first 25 games. Since joining Stockton, the undrafted rookie is averaging 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven contests.
