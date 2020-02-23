Play

Franks totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Santa Cruz.

Franks has now collected four consecutive double-doubles after producing one such performance through his first 25 games. Since joining Stockton, the undrafted rookie is averaging 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds through seven contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories