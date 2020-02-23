Hawks' Trae Young: Another double-double
Young posted 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.
Young has dished out double-digit assists in four of his last six games, and he has also averaged 36.2 points in 39.3 minutes during that stretch. The star point guard should continue to be Atlanta's focal point on offense, and he has proven to be a stellar contributor in several stats such as points, assists and three-pointers made during the entire campaign.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.