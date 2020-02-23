Young posted 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 win over the Mavericks.

Young has dished out double-digit assists in four of his last six games, and he has also averaged 36.2 points in 39.3 minutes during that stretch. The star point guard should continue to be Atlanta's focal point on offense, and he has proven to be a stellar contributor in several stats such as points, assists and three-pointers made during the entire campaign.