76ers' Joel Embiid: Second straight double-double

Embiid posted 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss at Milwaukee.

Embiid was Philadelphia's main offensive threat once Ben Simmons left the contest with a back injury, but he couldn't take advantage of that role and delivered a rather pedestrian line by his standards. He has back-to-back double-doubles and six in his last seven games, though. In the event Simmons is forced to miss an extended period of time, that could translate to an uptick in Embiid's numbers across the board.