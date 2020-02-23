Heat's Tyler Herro: Remains out Monday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Herro hasn't seen game action since Feb. 3 and has no official timetable for his return. The rookie was able to shed the protective walking boot last week, but he should be considered week-to-week until he's able to go through practice.
