Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Sunday

Valentine (hamstring) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Valentine will miss his sixth consecutive game as he has been declared out for Sunday's contest against the Wizards due to a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old's next opportunity to play will come on Tuesday against the Thunder.

