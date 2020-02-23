Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Expected to play Monday

Love (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Miami.

Love has been bothered by a sore Achilles over the last few days, and he was held out of Saturday's loss to the Heat. However, the Cavs expect to have the big man back in the lineup Monday night. In his first game after the break, Love struggled in a win over Washington, finishing with just nine points, one rebound and one board.

