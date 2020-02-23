Nuggets' Bol Bol: Still sidelined
Bol (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
The two-way player was never viewed as a likely contributor at the NBA level during his rookie season, but Bol hasn't even been able to get in any on-court action in the G League of late. He hasn't appeared for the G League's Windy City Bulls since Dec. 14 for what the Nuggets have attributed to "return to injury management" for the surgery he required late in 2018 to address a fractured left foot. It's unclear if or when Bol will play in the G League again.
