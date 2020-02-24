Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Questionable for Monday
Beverley (groin) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Beverley hasn't played since Feb. 5, missing a string of five games with a sore right groin. However, he was able to go through two practices last week, so a return to the lineup appears imminent. Over his last four healthy games, Beverley averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 24.8 minutes.
