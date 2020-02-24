Hornets' Kobi Simmons: Double-doubles in loss
Simmons recorded 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's loss to Capitol City.
Although the Swarm racked up another loss, Simmons' continued to impress with his individual contributions. Furthermore, he parlayed his 43 minutes of run into a solid plus-five net rating. So far this season, the Arizona product's averaging a career-high 17.9 points to go along with 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.
