Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Monday
Ntilikina (groin) will not play Monday against the Rockets, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Ntilikina has been nursing a sore groin in recent days, and he'll sit out Monday after making a spot start on Friday against Indiana. In that contest, Ntilikina finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists in 32 minutes. Consider him day-to-day as the Knicks progress through a four-game week.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...