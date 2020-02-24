Ntilikina (groin) will not play Monday against the Rockets, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

Ntilikina has been nursing a sore groin in recent days, and he'll sit out Monday after making a spot start on Friday against Indiana. In that contest, Ntilikina finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists in 32 minutes. Consider him day-to-day as the Knicks progress through a four-game week.