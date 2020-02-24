Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Practices Monday
Ferguson (back) was able to practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Chicago, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Coach Billy Donovan is optimistic that Ferguson will be able to return Tuesday, though the team hasn't provided an official update to his availability. The 21-year-old was forced to exit Sunday's game against San Antonio early due to back soreness.
