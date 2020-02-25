Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday

Doncic (ankle) is available Monday against the Timberwolves, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Doncic is good to go Monday after missing Saturday's loss to the Hawks with a sore right ankle. In his only two appearances this month, Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 32.5 minutes.