Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Absent from injury report
Ferguson (back) is not listed on the Thunders' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Ferguson was able to fully participate in Monday's practice, so this news is relatively unsurprising. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual workload in the game.
