Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Cleared to play
Beverley (groin) is good to go for Monday's tilt against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beverley has been sidelined since Feb. 5, which has resulted in five consecutive games missed. It is unclear whether he will take on his usual workload or be eased back into the swing of things.
