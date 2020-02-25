Dragic scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

With Jimmy Butler (personal) out of the lineup, Dragic saw his biggest workload since the calendar flipped to 2020 and tied Bam Adebayo for the team lead in scoring. The veteran guard has delivered double-digit points in 17 straight games, and Dragic is averaging a solid 17.4 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.2 threes through 10 contests in February as the anchor of the Heat's second unit.