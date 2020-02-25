Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double

Vucevic scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

The double-double was his third in a row and 29th of the season. Vucevic remains a strong fantasy option with a rock-solid floor, scoring in double digits in 32 straight games and averaging 20.8 points, 10.0 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals through nine games in February.

