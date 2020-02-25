Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe: Transferred to NBA
Watanabe was transferred from the Memphis Hustle to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
After putting up 27 points and 12 rebounds on 57.1 percent shooting in a win against Rio Grande on Saturday, Watanabe was called up to the NBA on Tuesday. However, considering the 25-year-old has appeared in just nine NBA games this season and has only scored in three of those games, do not expect Watanabe to have too much of a fantasy impact.
