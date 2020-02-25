Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Probable Wednesday
Hunter is probable for Wednesday's contest against Orlando due to a right ankle sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
This is likely the same ankle injury that has been bothering the rookie for the past few weeks. Barring any major setbacks though, Hunter will presumably take the floor. Hunter posted 22 points and seven rebounds in 39 minutes during the Hawks' loss against Philadelphia on Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...