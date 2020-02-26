Doumbouya will play a reserve role in Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Doumbouya started the previous two games for the Pistons, but will move to the bench in favor of Christian Wood. There has been no set starting unit in the frontcourt since the trad of Andre Drummond, as coach Casey continues to shake things up. Thus, the rookie's minutes figure to continue to fluctuate from game-to-game.