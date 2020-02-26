Play

Young is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and the Hawks will likely wait to see how he feels closer to game time before making a decision on his status. The All-Star is coming off of a 28-point, 10-assist, seven-rebound performance in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

