Hawks' Trae Young: Questionable Wednesday
Young is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to an illness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young is dealing with flu-like symptoms, and the Hawks will likely wait to see how he feels closer to game time before making a decision on his status. The All-Star is coming off of a 28-point, 10-assist, seven-rebound performance in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...