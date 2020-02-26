Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 21 in win
Schroder registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls.
Schroder put together an efficient game, topping 20 points for the 30th time this season. Despite returning to the bench this season, Schroder's responded by shooting a career-best from every distance. Overall, he's posting 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 31.1 minutes while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 85.1 percent from the line.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Moves past ankle issue•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Avoids injury report•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Battling rolled ankle•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Big day off bench•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 30 versus Cavaliers•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores game-high 24 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...