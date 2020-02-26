Schroder registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls.

Schroder put together an efficient game, topping 20 points for the 30th time this season. Despite returning to the bench this season, Schroder's responded by shooting a career-best from every distance. Overall, he's posting 19.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 31.1 minutes while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from three and 85.1 percent from the line.