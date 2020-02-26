Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Off injury report
Graham (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham sat out Tuesday's first half of a back-to-back set for load management purposes, and he'll fresh and back in the fold for Wednesday's action. Across eight February appearances, he's averaging 14.1 points, 7.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.1 minutes.
