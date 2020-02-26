Play

Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Zeller will be active for Wednesday's game against the Knicks but is unlikely to play, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what coach James Borrego's motivation is for the decision, but Bismack Biyombo will draw the start while Willy Hernangomez is expected to see backup center minutes. Zeller's next chance to play arrives Friday against the Raptors.

