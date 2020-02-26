Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Zeller will be active for Wednesday's game against the Knicks but is unlikely to play, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what coach James Borrego's motivation is for the decision, but Bismack Biyombo will draw the start while Willy Hernangomez is expected to see backup center minutes. Zeller's next chance to play arrives Friday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Solid showing against Chicago•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Not on injury report•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Held out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Gets limited run in loss to Houston•
-
Hornets' Cody Zeller: Goes for 17 points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...