Hawks' Trae Young: Upgraded to probable
Young (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young is dealing with flu-like symptoms but is trending toward taking the court Wednesday. The All-Star is coming off a 28-point, 10-assist, seven-rebound performance in Monday's loss to the Sixers.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...