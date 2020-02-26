Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play
Young (illness) will play Wednesday against the Magic, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young is dealing with flu-like symptoms but will take the court as expected Wednesday. Over his past five games, Young is averaging 31.8 points, 9.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 37.6 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...