76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't return Wednesday
Embiid was diagnosed with a left shoulder sprain and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid suffered the injury with a minute to go in the first quarter and immediately looked to be in pain.After shooting his free throws, the big man retreated to the locker room with a trainer, where he was ruled out following further evaluation. While the severity of the issue is not yet known, it wouldn't be surprising if Embiid was forced to at least miss the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back set Thursday vs. the Knicks.
