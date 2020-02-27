Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double double
Vucevic notched 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win at Atlanta.
Vucevic has experienced a statistical drop off in most categories compared to what he did in the 2018-19 season, but the Montenegrin big man seems to be on the rise of late. This was his fourth straight double-double, and he has accomplished that feat in six of 10 February contests so far. Vucevic has also scored 15 points or more in seven consecutive games.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another well-rounded line•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Nears triple-double in victory•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss to Bucks•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Swats three shots•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...