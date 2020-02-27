Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double double

Vucevic notched 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win at Atlanta.

Vucevic has experienced a statistical drop off in most categories compared to what he did in the 2018-19 season, but the Montenegrin big man seems to be on the rise of late. This was his fourth straight double-double, and he has accomplished that feat in six of 10 February contests so far. Vucevic has also scored 15 points or more in seven consecutive games.

