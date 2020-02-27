Magic's Evan Fournier: Scores team-high 28 points
Fournier had 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 win at Atlanta.
Fournier has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, and he has scored exactly 28 points in two of his last three outings. It's also worth noting he has been an absolute menace from deep, as he has made at least two threes in 10 straight contests while hitting his long-range shots at a 44.1 percent over that span.
