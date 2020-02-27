Play

E.C. Matthews: Waived by Raptors 905

The G League Raptors placed Matthews on waivers Wednesday.

Matthews has been unable to carve out much of a role with Raptors 905 in his two brief runs with the club, averaging just 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds 11.8 minutes per game in his 18 appearances. He will now pass through waivers before presumably hitting the available player pool.

