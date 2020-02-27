Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Out Thursday
Sumner (hip) is out Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sumner will miss a sixth straight contest while he continues to recover from a sore left hip. His next chance to take the court arrives Saturday against the Cavaliers.
