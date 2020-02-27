Huerter (groin) is probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter is dealing with a groin injury, though it isn't expected to keep him from taking the court Friday against Brooklyn. He's averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes over his past five games.