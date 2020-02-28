Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report
Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to back soreness.
Antetokounmpo is evidently dealing with some back soreness following a back-to-back earlier in the week, warranting his name on the injury report. An update on his availability should come closer to tip, though it appears he's on track to play Friday night.
