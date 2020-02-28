Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Out at least one week

Embiid (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Embiid suffered a left shoulder strain in Wednesday's matchup with the Cavs, and while the team has since determined that the big man avoided any structural damage, he'll be forced to sit down for at least one week before getting checked out again. The All-Star center will miss two more contests before his next evaluation.

