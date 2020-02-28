Payton put up 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

In his second game back from a two-game absence due to an ankle issue, Payton saw a heavier workload after Dennis Smith Jr didn't return from a possible concussion, and he answered the call. His shooting may not be appealing, but Payton is adept at contributing in certain other areas for fantasy purposes. The 26-year old is producing a level of value worth owning in most leagues, but his 54.8 percent shooting from the charity stripe is a career-low. This is coming just one year after springing to a career-high 74.3 percent in the 2018-19 season. While that number was nothing to write home about, if Payton can work his way back up to that free-throw percentage he displayed last season, his fantasy value would spike tremendously.