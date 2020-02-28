Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in victory
Turner finished with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Turner hauled in double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game Thursday. This is a feat he has achieved only eight times all season, something that certainly impacts his overall fantasy appeal. He has been somewhat of a disappointment thus far and is currently the 60th ranked player over the course of the season. Outside of his blocks, the only category in which he is a positive contributor is rebounding, and that is basically a wash. If you don't need blocks, Turner is unlikely to be helping you and should be someone you are looking to offload.
