Lakers' Anthony Davis: Fills stat sheet in win

Davis notched 23 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-86 win at Golden State.

Davis was dealing with an elbow issue prior to this game but, as it has been the case during most of the 2019-20 season, the presence of Davis in the injury report hasn't limited when it comes to perform in-game. Davis has topped the 20-point mark in eight straight games, although his double-double streak ended at seven outings. He is averaging 26.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in 10 February contests while also registered at least two blocks in each of his last five starts.