Hornets' Cody Zeller: Not on injury report

Zeller doesn't appear on the Hornets' injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors after sitting out Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks in a coach's decision.

A clear reason for Zeller's absence Wednesday was never provided, but coach James Borrego may have just wanted to give the center a breather in the second half of back-to-back set. While Zeller sat out, Bismack Biyombo stepped into the starting five and produced 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 27 minutes. It's unclear if Biyombo's big outing will be enough to earn him another start Friday or if Borrego will go back to Zeller as the top-unit center.